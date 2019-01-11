Update: Investigation continues into treats suspected to be laced with marijuana brought to Winnsboro Elementary

The superintendent of Franklin Parish Schools says testing will be done on toasted crisp rice cereal treats suspected to be laced with marijuana which were brought to an elementary school on Friday.

According to Superintendent Dr. Lanny Johnson, the incident unfolded Friday morning on a school bus headed to Winnsboro Elementary School. He says an 11-year-old child brought the treats onto a school bus. The student allegedly had two colored treats which were broken into pieces and given to about 15 students.

The superintendent says a child on the school bus told the principal of the school what happened. The principal then notified the authorities. Superintendent Johnson says several elementary school students were "affected", meaning they are believed to have eaten the treats. Those students were released to their parents.

Johnson says the children are okay. Some parents KNOE spoke to say they are taking their children for a medical evaluation to be sure.

Johnson believes the child's mother helped make the treats. He says she is being questioned by authorities. Her status is unclear at this time. The police department says the matter is under investigation and isn't releasing any information at this time.

Johnson says testing on the treats is expected to take about a week.