UPDATE: Man accused of 2019 Monroe murder acquitted over video evidence

Robert Kim Coleman / Source: OPSO
Robert Kim Coleman / Source: OPSO(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 12, 2019 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
UPDATE: In Jan. 2022, a 4th Judicial District Court judge acquitted Robert Coleman on the second-degree murder charge. The judge ruled the video surveillance footage was not enough to identify Coleman as the shooter.

The original 2019 story appears below.

Authorities have arrested a man accused of murder in Monroe.

Robert Kim Coleman, 36, was arrested Wednesday for a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of South 5th Street on Sept. 20, 2019.

Darrell "Dee" Stevenson was killed outside a funeral home at the corner of South 5th and Winnsboro. A family member said Stevenson was at the funeral home for the wake of his friend, Christopher Coleman, who was killed the week before.

"He went there in peace. He never made it home. He got killed. And that's not right," she told us during a November interview.

Robert Coleman is charged with second-degree murder. He also had a warrant for violation of a protective order and two bench warrants for failure to appear.

Bond is listed at $2,025,500.00.

