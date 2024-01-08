KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Rain, Wind, and Storms To Start the Workweek

Happy Monday! We’re kicking the workweek off on a soggy note. Rain tracks into the region mid-morning and continues into the afternoon. We also have a chance of thunderstorms as well. There is a marginal risk for severe weather (Level 1/5) across the ArkLaMiss. A slight risk (Level 2/5) is in place for our extreme southern-tier parishes. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main threats, along with heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms or not, today is going to be windy with gusts up to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect today through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Be sure to tie down or bring any loose outdoor items indoors. The rain and wind stay with us through the overnight hours. Cooler and drier air moves back in on Tuesday. Thursday is our next chance of rain.

Today: Rain moves in this morning and continues throughout the day. There’s a chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Plan for a windy day. Sustained winds will be 25 to 30 mph out of the southeast. Winds could gust up to 45 mph. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

Tonight: Rain continues overnight, and lows fall to near 40 degrees. It will be windy as well, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday: It’s a windy and much cooler day. Highs top out in the upper 40s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs reaching the upper 50s. That’s seasonable for this time of year.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Temperatures top out in the upper 60s.

Friday: Rain and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Otherwise, it’s a windy day with highs near 60 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds mixed with highs in the lower 50s.

