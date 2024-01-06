KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Drier Weather Through Weekend

It’s been a rainy and chilly day for the ArkLaMiss. Rain showers will continue to slowly exit the region, leaving behind dry conditions for the overnight. There is a low chance that fog develops as temperatures lower to the mid 30s. Dry conditions are expected for the weekend. Temperatures will reach the low 50s Saturday and mid to upper 50s Sunday. There will be more sunshine on Sunday as well. On Monday, the next storm system will move across the ArkLaMiss, bringing rain showers and maybe a couple of thunderstorms. This wet weather continues into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, it will be dry, breezy and chilly, with temperatures only in the upper 40s. The weather improves for Wednesday, with more sunshine then and temperatures in the mid 50s. By Thursday, temperatures will reach the mid 60s and it will stay dry. More rain arrives on Friday with another storm system sweeping across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures then will be reach to 60 degrees. Enjoy!

Tonight, showers will continue to exit the region. Temperatures will lower to the mid and upper 30s. There is a limited chance for fog developing.

Saturday will be a dry and partly cloudy day. Sunshine is expected late in the day. Temperatures will reach the low 50s.

Sunday will be a sunny day with temperatures reaching the mid and upper 50s.

Monday will bring more rain showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Tuesday, there will be very early morning showers, followed by a dry late morning and afternoon, with breezy and chilly conditions. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be a dry and sunny day. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

Thursday will be a partly cloudy and relatively warm day, with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Friday will bring more rain showers and temperatures in the low 60s.

