KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Clouds Increase Tonight, Rain For Friday

It was a sunny and pleasant weather day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures in the mid 50s. Changes are on the way, though. First, clouds will slowly increase tonight into Friday morning. Rain showers will then arrive during the morning hours on Friday and linger into the afternoon. About an inch of rain is expected across the region, with temperatures only in the mid 40s, below normal for this time of year. The weekend will bring drier weather to the region, with temperatures back into the mid and upper 50s. More rain arrives late Monday and continues through much of Tuesday. An additional half inch of rain is expected to accumulate. Temperatures on Monday will be in the low 60s. By Tuesday, temperatures will peak in the low 50s. Drier and cool weather takes over for Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid 50s and sunshine. This continues into Thursday, with temperatures reaching the mid 60s, with a few more passing clouds.

