KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Chilly Rain To Round Out the Workweek

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s a wet, gloomy, and cool day across the ArkLaMiss. The rain continues through the afternoon before tapering off in the evening. We should be picking up around an inch of rain, but higher amounts are certainly possible. Highs today will be in the 40s. We dry out for the weekend, and highs return to the 50s. Sunshine is back in the forecast for Sunday! Enjoy, because rain and thunderstorms arrive on Monday. Temperatures also climb into the lower 60s. That’s off a breezy southeast wind. Showers may linger into Tuesday morning. Otherwise, it’s a windy and cooler day. We trend towards warmer temperatures after Tuesday.

Today: It’s a chilly day with light to moderate rain showers. Highs will top out mostly in the 40s. It will be breezy as well.

Tonight: Showers taper off in the evening, and lows fall to near 40 degrees. Areas of patchy fog are possible.

Saturday: Fog early, then mostly cloudy. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Sunshine briefly returns! Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Monday: Rain likely, thunderstorms possible. Highs top out in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Showers may linger into the morning. Otherwise, It’s a windy and much cooler day. Highs rebound to near 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs reaching the upper 50s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of showers. Temperatures top out in the middle 60s.

