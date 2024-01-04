Advertise
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Rain Moves In for Friday

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
There may be a few areas of patchy freezing fog this morning. Watch out for low visibility and possible slick spots. After a cold and frosty morning, temperatures warm into the upper 50s this afternoon under a sunny sky. Our next weather system brings rain to the area on Friday. Thanks to the rain and clouds, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s. We’re back in the 50s on Saturday. We begin the new workweek with another round of rain and temperatures climbing into the 60s. Showers linger into Tuesday morning. It will be a cooler and windy day as well.

Today: Areas of frost and patchy fog are possible in the morning. Otherwise, it’s a sunny day with highs reaching the upper 50s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows falling into the middle 30s.

Friday: It’s a gloomy and cool day, with rain likely. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 50s.

Sunday: Sunshine briefly returns! Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Monday: Rain with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Highs top out in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: It’s a windy and much cooler day. Highs rebound to near 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs reaching the middle 50s.

