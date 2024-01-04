KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Rain Moves In for Friday

It’s a beautiful and seasonable day across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures warm into the upper 50s this afternoon under a sunny sky. Our next weather system brings rain to the area on Friday. Thanks to the rain and clouds, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s. We’re back in the 50s on Saturday. We begin the new workweek with another round of rain and temperatures climbing into the 60s. Showers linger into Tuesday morning. It will be a cooler and windy day as well.

Today: Sunny with highs reaching the upper 50s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows falling into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: It’s a gloomy and cool day, with rain likely. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 50s.

Sunday: Sunshine briefly returns! Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Monday: Rain with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Highs top out in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Showers linger into the morning. It’s a windy and much cooler day. Highs rebound to near 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs reaching the middle 50s.

