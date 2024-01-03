KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Rain Returns Friday

Happy Wednesday! Don’t forget to grab the rain gear. A few showers may linger through at least mid-morning. We hold on to the clouds as well but should start to see some clearing heading into the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 50s. Some leftover moisture may lead to the development of fog overnight. With lows dropping below freezing, freezing fog will also be possible. Exercise caution on the roads! Rain returns to the region on Friday, then again on Monday. Temperatures briefly aim for the lower 60s early next week.

Today: A few showers may linger through the early morning hours. Otherwise, highs top out in the middle 50s under decreasing clouds.

Tonight: Chilly night with lows falling to near 30 degrees. Areas of fog and freezing fog may develop.

Thursday: Early morning fog is possible. Under a sunny sky, highs will reach the upper 50s.

Friday: It’s a cloudy day with rain likely. Temperatures will max out in the middle 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 50s.

Sunday: Sunshine briefly returns! Temperatures will reach near 60 degrees.

Monday: Rain with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Highs top out in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: It’s a much cooler day. Highs rebound to near 50 degrees.

