KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Rain Returns Friday

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
We had some showers track across the ArkLaMiss last night and this morning. Quiet conditions are on tap for this afternoon. The clouds decrease and temperatures top out in the 50s. Some leftover moisture may lead to the development of fog overnight. With lows dropping below freezing, freezing fog will also be possible. Exercise caution on the roads! Rain returns to the region on Friday, then again on Monday. Temperatures briefly aim for the lower 60s early next week.

Today: Clouds decrease, becoming mostly sunny. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s.

Tonight: Chilly night with lows falling to near 30 degrees. Areas of fog and freezing fog may develop.

Thursday: Early morning fog is possible. Under a sunny sky, highs will reach the upper 50s.

Friday: It’s a cloudy day with rain likely. Temperatures will max out in the middle 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 50s.

Sunday: Sunshine briefly returns! Temperatures will reach near 60 degrees.

Monday: Rain with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Highs top out in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: It’s a much cooler and windy day. Highs rebound to near 50 degrees.

