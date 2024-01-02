Advertise
Suspect wanted for capital murder of elderly Scott Co. woman accused of robbing Subway in Mississippi

Sammy Patrick
Sammy Patrick(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILKINSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect wanted for shooting, killing, and setting an elderly woman on fire in Forest allegedly robbed a Subway while armed in Wilkinson County Monday afternoon, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Sammy Patrick is wanted for capital murder after he allegedly murdered the elderly woman Saturday around 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Old Jackson Road.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says Patrick was seen allegedly robbing a Subway in Wilkinson County while armed.

According to Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge, the armed robbery happened around 2:50 p.m. in Woodville at the Subway located off Highway 61. Patrick was later seen getting gas at a Shell gas station.

He is also driving a vehicle that was reported stolen on Old Highway 21. The tag number is a disabled tag that reads DBW5119.

Suspect wanted for capital murder of elderly woman accused of robbing Subway in Mississippi(Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge)

Chief Rutledge says the stolen vehicle Patrick is driving is a dark-colored Ford Ranger. Patrick was last seen traveling north on Highway 61 towards Natchez.

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Louisiana State Police, and other agencies in that area are searching for Patrick.

