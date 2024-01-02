Advertise
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Rain Returns Tonight, More Rain Chances To Come

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
It’s a cold Tuesday morning across the ArkLaMiss. Bundle up and allow yourself some extra time to defrost the car. High clouds will be in place today, with highs in the 50s. Rain moves back in later tonight. A few showers may linger into Wednesday Morning. That’s just the beginning of an active weather pattern set for us in the days ahead. We have more rain chances on Friday and early next week. Temperatures will start to warm into the 60s by Monday.

Today: Early morning frost, then mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures top out in the middle 50s.

Tonight: Rain showers move in late, and lows fall into the upper 30s.

Wednesday: A few showers may linger into the morning. Otherwise, highs top out in the lower 50s under decreasing clouds.

Thursday: Frosty start to the day. Then sunny with highs reaching the lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures max out near 50 degrees.

Saturday: It’s a cloudy day with highs in the middle 50s. There’s only a slight chance of a few showers in the morning.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Monday: It’s a warmer day, with showers likely. Highs top out in the lower 60s.

Latest News

