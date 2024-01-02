KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Rain Returns Tonight, More Rain Chances To Come

It’s a mostly sunny day with high clouds streaming into the region this afternoon. We’ll see temperatures aim for the middle 50s under those increasing clouds. Rain moves back in later tonight. A few showers may linger into Wednesday Morning. That’s just the beginning of an active weather pattern set for us in the days ahead. We have more rain chances on Friday and early next week. Temperatures will start to warm into the 60s by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures top out in the middle 50s.

Tonight: Rain showers move in late, and lows fall into the upper 30s.

Wednesday: A few showers may linger into the morning. Otherwise, highs top out in the lower 50s under decreasing clouds.

Thursday: Frosty start to the day. Then sunny with highs reaching the middle 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures max out near 50 degrees.

Saturday: It’s a cloudy day with highs in the middle 50s. There’s only a slight chance of a few showers in the morning.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach near 60 degrees.

Monday: It’s a warmer day, with showers likely. Highs top out in the lower 60s.

