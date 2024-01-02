Advertise
Concordia Parish police search for Mississippi man wanted for capital murder

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a Mississippi man wanted for capital murder.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a Mississippi man who shot, killed, and set an elderly woman on fire on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Allegedly the woman was also sexually assaulted.

According to CPSO’s Facebook page, Sammy Patrick is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for capital murder. This afternoon (Jan. 1) Patrick allegedly robbed a Subway while armed.

Patrick is believed to be driving a stolen black pickup truck with a license plate reading DBW5119.

Louisiana State Police, CPSO, and Mississippi Highway Patrol are currently searching the area for Patrick.

CPSO requests that if you see Patrick or the vehicle he is suspected to be driving, do not approach him. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

SCSO is offering $5,000 to the person who can provide information that will lead to Patrick’s arrest.

Anyone with information should call CPSO at (318)-336-5231 or SCSO at (601)-469-1511.

This is a developing story. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

