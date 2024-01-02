Advertise
Community members celebrate the last days of Kwanzaa

The last two days of Kwanzaa are Sunday, Dec. 31st. and Monday, Jan. 1.
By Jasmine Bingham
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Community members are spending this week celebrating the last days of Kwanzaa, a holiday dedicated to celebrating family, community, and culture.

Many gathered together to celebrate day six, which is known as “Kuumba” and day seven which is known as “Imani.”

On day six, a candle is lit in memory of ancestrial struggles. Day six represents Kuumba which is the use of creativity to improve the community.

The final candle represents Imani. The day is dedicated to faith. Those celebrating focus on believing in their community and the ultimate victory of their collective struggle.

Marie Brown, founder of the Juneteenth Umoja Foundation shared her thoughts on the holiday.

“... We are a creative people, we come from creativity, we work with our hands and that’s why we are such great inventors. So at that point, we want to acknowledge the young people by bringing the elders together to show them, if you have something inside of you then you’re creative.”

Jan. 1 is the final day of Kwanzaa.

