Year in review: Biggest ArkLaMiss stories in 2023

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many memories were made in 2023 -- some of them great, and others less than so. Through all of the past year’s ups and downs, KNOE was there to tell the news that matters most to our viewers.

Take a look at some of each month’s biggest stories that impacted the ArkLaMiss in 2023.

JANUARY

Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston

Woman robbed after surviving Farmerville tornado

Just when Beth Tabor thought things couldn’t get any worse, they did.

FEBRUARY

Lawmaker reintroduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level

Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man accused of shooting at three MPD officers

MARCH

Bill introduced in Louisiana restricting teachers from calling students by preferred names/pronouns without parental permission

Agencies trying to reduce feral hog population

“There are two types of landowners in Louisiana, those that have feral hogs and those that are going to have feral hogs.”

APRIL

Archibald resident relives the scary moments that are now a motion picture

Remembering Calvin coach: Team pays tributes to Chad Camp during playoff game

The Calvin High School softball team played their final game just two days following the shooting death of their coach, Chad Camp.

MAY

Legislation allowing permitless carry of firearms passes Louisiana house

Louisiana House lawmakers have passed Bill 131, which would allow the possession of firearms without any required training or permits necessary.

Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wish of West Monroe 9-year-old

JUNE

Louisiana Tech student recovering from accident receives degree in hospital

Mackenzie Maier received her nursing degree during a special ceremony after she wasn't able to attend commencement due to an accident.

Monroe native killed in Virginia mass shooting, brought back home for funeral

JULY

Two dead from plane crash near the John H. Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report in the plane crash in Rayville.

Louisiana judge quashes some counts against officers charged in connection with death of Black motorist Ronald Greene

La. judge has quashed counts against two of the law enforcement officers charged in connection with the May 2019 arrest and death of Ronald Greene.

AUGUST

Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling

Two vehicles crashed on U.S. Hwy. 425 at Buckles Road in Rayville, killing two children aged 7 and 9.

8-year-old saves great grandfather’s life after four-wheeling accident

SEPTEMBER

West Monroe High School head football coach placed on administrative leave

The West Monroe High School head football coach Todd Garvin has been placed on administrative leave, according to WMHS Principal Dan Lane.

E. Coli outbreak under investigation in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health says the E. Coli outbreak in Northwest Arkansas, including at the University of Arkansas, is "past its peak."

OCTOBER

2023 primary elections in the ArkLaMiss

The 2023 primary elections in Northeast Louisiana held several big-ticket races. KNOE offers a look into election night as results come in.

Columbia Elementary teacher arrested, accused of negligent injury to child

A Caldwell Parish teacher was arrested on Friday, Sept. 29, after allegedly injuring a student with a chair during class.

NOVEMBER

Ruston community remembers Annie Richardson

Richardson passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Shreveport Hospital after being taken off life support.

‘I don’t want to die’: Louisiana Tech stabbing victim recounts her experience

DECEMBER

Governor-elect Jeff Landry visits Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments

Governor-elect Jeff Landry held a press conference at the University of Louisiana-Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments on Dec. 20, at 11 a.m.

Louisiana State Police reinstate trooper accused of withholding video in Black man’s deadly arrest

LSP reinstated a veteran trooper who was accused of withholding graphic body-camera video showing another officer dragging Ronald Greene by his ankles.

