Year in review: Biggest ArkLaMiss stories in 2023

Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many memories were made in 2023 -- some of them great, and others less than so. Through all of the past year’s ups and downs, KNOE was there to tell the news that matters most to our viewers.
Take a look at some of each month’s biggest stories that impacted the ArkLaMiss in 2023.
JANUARY
Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
Woman robbed after surviving Farmerville tornado
FEBRUARY
Lawmaker reintroduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level
Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man accused of shooting at three MPD officers
MARCH
Bill introduced in Louisiana restricting teachers from calling students by preferred names/pronouns without parental permission
Agencies trying to reduce feral hog population
APRIL
Archibald resident relives the scary moments that are now a motion picture
Remembering Calvin coach: Team pays tributes to Chad Camp during playoff game
MAY
Legislation allowing permitless carry of firearms passes Louisiana house
Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wish of West Monroe 9-year-old
JUNE
Louisiana Tech student recovering from accident receives degree in hospital
Monroe native killed in Virginia mass shooting, brought back home for funeral
JULY
Two dead from plane crash near the John H. Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport
Louisiana judge quashes some counts against officers charged in connection with death of Black motorist Ronald Greene
AUGUST
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
8-year-old saves great grandfather’s life after four-wheeling accident
SEPTEMBER
West Monroe High School head football coach placed on administrative leave
E. Coli outbreak under investigation in Arkansas
OCTOBER
2023 primary elections in the ArkLaMiss
Columbia Elementary teacher arrested, accused of negligent injury to child
NOVEMBER
Ruston community remembers Annie Richardson
‘I don’t want to die’: Louisiana Tech stabbing victim recounts her experience
DECEMBER
Governor-elect Jeff Landry visits Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments
Louisiana State Police reinstate trooper accused of withholding video in Black man’s deadly arrest