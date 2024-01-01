Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

TRAFFIC ALERT: Duty Ferry on LA 559 is closed

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, La. (KNOE) - Duty Ferry on LA 559 in Catahoula Parish is closed until further notice according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

LA DOTD has listed the following as a detour:

- LA 124 East to LA 8 East to US 425 North to LA 128 West to LA 4 West to LA 559.

Drivers should travel with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To monitor road closures in your area, visit the LA DOTD’s website.

Copyright 2024 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Child dies in two-vehicle crash in Ouachita Parish
Ocshner LSU Health Monroe rang in the New Year with the birth of healthy twin girls.
Ochsner LSU Health Monroe rings in the New Year with birth of twins
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: Chilly New Year’s Day, Multiple Rain Chances Through the Week
More than two months after he was offered the job, Grambling State University President Rick...
Gallot finalizes contract to become UL System president after Landry questioned hire

Latest News

Sixth Day of Kwanzaa
Community members celebrate the last days of Kwanzaa
Multiple people were arrested during New Year's Weekend.
Multiple alcohol-related arrests over New Year's Weekend
A 2023 Year in Review for the ArkLaMiss.
Year in review: Biggest ArkLaMiss stories in 2023
Ocshner LSU Health Monroe rang in the New Year with the birth of healthy twin girls.
Ochsner LSU Health Monroe rings in the New Year with birth of twins