TRAFFIC ALERT: Duty Ferry on LA 559 is closed

ENTERPRISE, La. (KNOE) - Duty Ferry on LA 559 in Catahoula Parish is closed until further notice according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

LA DOTD has listed the following as a detour:

- LA 124 East to LA 8 East to US 425 North to LA 128 West to LA 4 West to LA 559.

Drivers should travel with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To monitor road closures in your area, visit the LA DOTD’s website.

