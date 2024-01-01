Ochsner LSU Health Monroe rings in the New Year with birth of twins

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Jan. 1, 2024, around 6 a.m., a set of twins were welcomed into the world at Ochsner LSU Health Monroe.

Heaven Renae was born just before 6 a.m. at 5 lbs. and 18 inches long. Her twin sister, Halo Bella-Mae, was born almost an hour later at 5 lbs., 10 oz. and 18 and 1/4 inches long.

According to the hospital, both babies and mom are doing well and will soon be welcomed home by dad and a 1-year-old brother.

