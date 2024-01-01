Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Nearly half of police force resigns in one day

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day. (Credit: WISN via CNN Newsource)
By WISN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND, Wis. (WISN) - Five members of a local police department quit on the same day.

Those five represent nearly half of the department.

The Village of Big Bend announced the resignations on its Facebook page.

The Village Board decided to disband the police department and after public pressure, reversed their decision, but the damage was already done.

Five officers abruptly resigned Thursday. The Fire and Police Commission chairman also quit.

Mark Andersen, former Fire and Police Commission chairman, says the sudden death of Police Chief Don Gaglione in October could have helped to unify the community leadership, but only fractured it further.

Anderson says the Village president’s plan to dissolve the Fire and Police Commission in early December was the last straw for him and the five officers who quit.

There were three full-time and nine part-time officers three months ago, but that number is now down to six total, with just one full-time officer.

One of the resigning officers says more resignations are to come.

Copyright 2024 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Child dies in two-vehicle crash in Ouachita Parish
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Jonesboro apartment fire leaves one dead.
State Fire Marshal continues to investigate tragic Jonesboro fire that left one teenager dead
Pedro Soto, right, Savanah's father, comforts Rachel Soto, left, Savanah's grandmother, at a...
Texas police release new footage in murder investigation of pregnant woman, boyfriend
The 10-game slate begins with the Jan. 12 game at Denver against the defending NBA champion...
KNOE, Gray TV stations reach deal to televise 10 of this season’s Pelicans games

Latest News

A man made 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police in Florida.
Suspect makes ‘dirt angels’ and phone calls while hiding from police on Christmas Eve
A man made 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police in Florida.
Suspect makes 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police
Homicide investigation underway in University Heights
Homicide investigation underway in University Heights
One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say
One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say
A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued...
Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes shook its western coastline