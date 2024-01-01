Monroe police arrest suspect accused of shooting firearm behind local school

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department arrested a suspect during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day after receiving complaints of shots fired near the 2000 block of Jackson St.

According to arrest records, an MPD officer saw Antonio Sanders standing behind Barkfull Faulk Elementary School, located at 2204 Gordon Ave. The officer says Sanders was carrying an AR-15.

Once Sanders was arrested, the officer secured the AR-15 and also allegedly found a 9MM handgun in Sanders’ car. Sanders allegedly admitted to both firearms being his.

The officer says they found approximately 80 fired 5.56 caliber casings and approximately 20 fired 9MM casings where Sanders was first found.

According to arrest records, Sanders is currently under a protective order and is not allowed to have a firearm.

Sanders was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of carrying a firearm, or dangerous weapon on school property, at school-sponsored functions or firearm-free zone and one count of violation of protective order.

