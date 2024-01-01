KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Chilly New Year’s Day, Multiple Rain Chances Through the Week

Good morning, and Happy New Year! Today’s a cooler day, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s this afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine, but a breezy northeast wind will make it feel much cooler. It’s sweater weather! Tonight will be downright cold as lows plummet into the 20s. That’ll set the stage for widespread frost to develop. Stay warm, and don’t forget to protect your pets, plants, and pipes. Showers return to the region Wednesday, then again Friday into Saturday. High temperatures hover in the 50s throughout the week.

Today (New Year’s Day): Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s.

Tonight: Cold and clear night with widespread frost likely. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: Early morning frost, then mostly sunny. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs top out in the lower 50s.

Thursday: Sunny with highs reaching the lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers later in the day. Temperatures max out in the middle 50s.

Saturday: More showers are on tap. Highs top out near 50 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Temperatures will reach the middle 50s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.