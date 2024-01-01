Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Hikers rescued after getting lost in an alligator-infested swamp

Two hikers were rescued after they got lost in an alligator-infested swamp in Florida. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Two Florida hikers had to be rescued after becoming lost in an alligator-infested swamp last week.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a video of the rescue on social media.

It took place in the Cypress Creek Wilderness Preserve on the evening of Dec. 23.

The sheriff’s office says the aviation unit used night vision goggles to help guide officers to where the lost hikers were located.

The two hikers appeared to be unharmed and were safely escorted to the entrance of the preserve.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Child dies in two-vehicle crash in Ouachita Parish
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Jonesboro apartment fire leaves one dead.
State Fire Marshal continues to investigate tragic Jonesboro fire that left one teenager dead
Wildcats edge out Patriots, 72-66.
Wossman wins overtime thriller over Franklin Parish
Pedro Soto, right, Savanah's father, comforts Rachel Soto, left, Savanah's grandmother, at a...
Texas police release new footage in murder investigation of pregnant woman, boyfriend

Latest News

Two hikers were rescued after they got lost in an alligator-infested swamp in Florida.
Hikers rescued after getting lost in an alligator-infested swamp
Businesses in Maryland will be paying employees more. (Source: WJLA/CNN)
Business prepare for higher minimum wage
Israeli soldiers load shells onto a tank at a staging area in southern Israel near the border...
Israel is pulling thousands of troops from Gaza as combat focuses on enclave’s main southern city
A woman said she she saw posts about a German shepherd running around her neighborhood and...
‘He’s crying for his owner’: Dog leads woman to man’s body