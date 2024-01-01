Advertise
Day 5 of Kwanzaa celebration

By Kyndall Jones
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kwanzaa is a weeklong holiday from December 26th to January 1st celebrating African American culture. Each of the seven days represents a principle of the holiday. Muhammad Mosque #99 held “Seven Evenings of Kwanzaa” nightly through the holiday. The Kinara holds 7 candles, 3 red candles on the left, 3 green candles on the right, and 1 black candle in the center to represent each day. December 30 represents the principle “Nia” which symbolizes purpose.

“Lately, purpose means finding your stitch, finding what your purpose is on this side of earth because everybody’s days are numbered so while we’re here, we need to find our purpose exactly and what we are called to do here on earth.” said Kwanzaa day 5 guest speaker Ebone Evans.

To learn more about Kwanzaa visit the official Kwanzaa website. To learn more about Muhammad Mosque #99 and the Juneteenth Umoja Foundation visit their Facebook pages.

