Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Ruston art community honors local artist Annie Richardson

By Jasmine Bingham
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston art community honored the legacy of local artist Annie Richardson Wednesday evening.

Annie Richardson was an artist from the community of Ruston who was killed due to a stabbing on campus at Louisiana Tech University. The Fringe Gallery held an open house, “An Afternoon with Annie”, to showcase some of her unseen works of art from her home.

Along with viewing her art, family and friends were able to read some notes and memorabilia left by loved ones and members in the community. A close friend and local artist with The Fringe, Kate Hilburn said, “She was full of life, she was a good humored and fun person, but she was also serious about her art and yes her colors and all the little bits and pieces of things that she gathered from her travels or just everyday life all kind of reflected her interest.”

One of Annie’s last works of art is named “Heaven’s Colors”. It features pastel marks created by Annie and her grandchildren who helped with the paining.

Ruston community members referred to Annie as someone who used her knowledge and experiences to encourage young artists.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Child dies in two-vehicle crash in Ouachita Parish
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Jonesboro apartment fire leaves one dead.
State Fire Marshal continues to investigate tragic Jonesboro fire that left one teenager dead
Pedro Soto, right, Savanah's father, comforts Rachel Soto, left, Savanah's grandmother, at a...
Texas police release new footage in murder investigation of pregnant woman, boyfriend
TikTok food influencer Keith Lee ranked New Orleans as his #1 stop on his 2023 five-month fall...
TikTok foodie Keith Lee ranks New Orleans as #1 stop on most recent tour

Latest News

Parker Alexander NELA Scholarship
Parker Alexander NELA Scholarship
KLB is a non-profit supported by Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and is...
Lt. Gov. Nungesser encourages citizens to adopt New Year’s resolutions to Keep Louisiana Beautiful
Franklin Parish residents with hearts of gold team up to offer free horse riding classes!
Free horse riding classes in Winnsboro
GSU Administration
Grambling State to open childcare development center in spring 2024