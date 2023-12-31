Ruston art community honors local artist Annie Richardson

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston art community honored the legacy of local artist Annie Richardson Wednesday evening.

Annie Richardson was an artist from the community of Ruston who was killed due to a stabbing on campus at Louisiana Tech University. The Fringe Gallery held an open house, “An Afternoon with Annie”, to showcase some of her unseen works of art from her home.

Along with viewing her art, family and friends were able to read some notes and memorabilia left by loved ones and members in the community. A close friend and local artist with The Fringe, Kate Hilburn said, “She was full of life, she was a good humored and fun person, but she was also serious about her art and yes her colors and all the little bits and pieces of things that she gathered from her travels or just everyday life all kind of reflected her interest.”

One of Annie’s last works of art is named “Heaven’s Colors”. It features pastel marks created by Annie and her grandchildren who helped with the paining.

Ruston community members referred to Annie as someone who used her knowledge and experiences to encourage young artists.

