Maine homicide suspect in custody after Arkansas officer-involved shooting

Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives were notified that the Flippin Police...
Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives were notified that the Flippin Police Department in Flippin, Arkansas made contact with 20-year-old Spridal Hubiak of Waterville as he was sleeping in a parking lot in the town of Flippin.(WABI)
By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST
BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A homicide suspect from the state of Maine is recovering in a Springfield, Mo. hospital after being involved in an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Arkansas on Sunday morning.

Authorities in Maine say 20-year-old Spridal P. Hubiak of Waterville, Maine is the suspect in a homicide investigation at a liquor store on December 27. Hubiak is an employee at the liquor store, and another employee was found dead.

According to the Arkansas State Police, around 1 a.m. Sunday, authorities in Flippin, Arkansas, found Hubiak asleep in a car. They attempted to arrest him, but Hubiak fled the scene.

Multiple Arkansas law enforcement agencies assisted in the pursuit along Highway 62 and Highway 65. Hubiak turned onto Highway 65 and then turned into the parking lot of a gas station in Bellefonte, Arkansas.

Authorities say his car crashed at the gas station. He then got out of his car with an AR-style rifle. A Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot Hubiak several times.

Hubiak was taken to a Springfield hospital and is expected to survive and is in the custody of Greene County deputies while in the hospital.

According to WABI in Maine, Maine State Police detectives continue to be in contact with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the Arkansas State Police and are coordinating investigative efforts.

