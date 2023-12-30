ULM basketball teams prepare for Sun Belt openers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM women and men’s basketball teams open Sun Belt play Saturday. The women host defending Sun Belt Champions James Madison at Fant-Ewing Coliseum, where they are undefeated this season. The Warhawks’ 8-3 record is their best mark heading into conference play since 2006. The men face a tough road test at Appalachian State, looking to snap a three-game losing skid. The Mountaineers have gotten the best of the Warhawks in the past three matchups.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.