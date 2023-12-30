KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Warm Holiday Weekend, Limited Rain to Start New Year

It was a warmer, more pleasant day for the ArkLaMiss, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s. Unfortunately, tonight will be another chilly night, with frost likely to develop. Temperatures will lower to near 30 degrees. The weather improves for Saturday, with high temperatures likely in the upper 50s and plenty of sunshine expected. It gets even warmer for Sunday, with temperatures in the mid 60s. A few more clouds will be around for Sunday. Sunday night into Monday, New Year’s Day, there is a chance for isolated showers as a weak disturbance moves across the region. Most showers arriving after midnight. Monday’s high temperatures will reach the low 50s. Temperatures will be in the low 50s for Tuesday as well, with a mostly sunny sky. Rain showers arrive early Wednesday morning with the next storm system, some heavy at times. Temperatures Wednesday will reach the upper 40s. Thursday will be a drier day, with a few clouds and temperatures in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and temperatures will reach the mid 50s. Enjoy!

Tonight, there will be a clear sky with light wind and temperatures down to 30 degrees. Frost is likely.

Saturday will be a sunny and seasonal weather day. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Sunday will bring a few clouds and temperatures in the mid 60s.

Monday, New Year’s Day, will bring temperatures in the low 50s and isolated rain showers early

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the low and mid 50s.

Wednesday will bring early rain showers, some heavy at times. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s.

Thursday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the mid 50s.

