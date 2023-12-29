Advertise
Louisiana secures Class VI primacy for carbon storage drilling

Carbon Refinery
Carbon Refinery(WTVG)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has given Louisiana Class VI primacy to permit, site, and provide oversight of carbon storage wells across the state.

A statement released by United States Senator Bill Cassidy says the long-awaited application approval from the EPA allows Louisiana to continue leading the country in expanding new, lower-pollution technologies such as carbon capture, hydrogen, and direct air capture.

“Louisiana worked to receive the authority to regulate capturing and storing carbon,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This unlocks the next phase of job creation and economic development in Louisiana. It also creates a competitive advantage compared to other states while protecting the environment.”

The approval also allows Louisiana to access funding dedicated to carbon capture in Cassidy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

