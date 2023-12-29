City of West Monroe accepting live Christmas trees at two locations for recycling

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Now that Christmas is over, the City of West Monroe is accepting live Christmas trees at the West Monroe Farmer’s Market and Monroe Civic Center parking lot.

The city is teaming up with Ouachita Green and Keep West Monroe Beautiful to collect the trees. Courtney Hornsby, who’s the chief of staff for West Monroe, said they’re partnering with a local tree care service to break down the trees.

“And they chip them for us after January seventh, and we’re able to reuse that material - that chip material - in all of our landscape beds throughout our parks and recreation systems in West Monroe,” said Hornsby.

If you’re planning to take your tree to the Farmer’s Market in West Monroe, it’s a simple task - toss the tree behind the gate with the ‘WMPD DO NOT CROSS’ sign. West Monroe officials said they’ll accept live trees from any other parishes - as long as they’re not artificial trees.

“Take off all your ornaments and your tinsel, your garland, and no tree stands. We also ask that you don’t bring flock trees, so we know that some people can take a live tree and have it look like the fake snow - look like flocking, so please, we cannot accept that,” said Hornsby.

Hornsby said collecting these live trees will help their parks get ready for springtime.

“And we have beautiful flower beds; and you know, we’re actually getting ready to plant tulips and daffodils now that will be popping up in just a few weeks - later this spring. And so, this is mulch that helps keep your flowers protected, those bulbs protected. It helps them grow, so we’re going to see new life,” said Hornsby.

City officials said in the past, they’ve collected more than 100 trees. They began accepting trees on Christmas, and they’ll continue until Jan. 7, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.