Child dies in two-vehicle crash in Ouachita Parish

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Ouachita Parish that left one dead. The crash happened Thursday, Dec. 28, around 4 p.m.

Troop F says the crash happened on La 546 near CPL Chad Powell Dr. State police say four-year-old Bentley Whittlesey of Eros died as a result of the crash.

According to LSP, the initial investigation revealed a Toyota Corolla, driven by Kaitlyn Whittlesey, was traveling south on La 546 while a Ford F-150 was traveling north. Troopers say the Toyota turned into the lane of the Ford causing the vehicle to be hit.

State police say Bentley was properly restrained but sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Troopers say both drivers were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as well.

Troop F says impairment is not suspected but routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

Troopers say Bentley was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m. Friday morning (Dec. 29) by the Ouachita Parish Coroners Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

In 2023, Troop F has investigated 43 fatal crashes, resulting in 51 deaths.

