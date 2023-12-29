Advertise
Adopt A Pet: Meet Miss B!

Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats says Miss B likes to be held and is good with dogs in the home.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Miss B! She’s a three-month-old gray tabby. Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats says Miss B likes to be held and is good with dogs in the home.

River Cities Humane Society for Cats in Monroe is extremely full right now with kitten season around the corner. To help clear the shelters, they’re offering a $60 adoption special for cats over 10 or ones who have been in the shelter for over a year. This promotion lasts until December 31st and all other cats have a fee of $70.

That fee includes microchipping, spay or neuter, initial vaccines, and anything else your cat needs.

River Cities is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m.

They also need people to help foster cats who need a place to grow outside of the shelter environment. The shelter provides all the food and litter you need to take care of the cats.

They always need help from volunteers with cleaning and socializing the cats. You can donate financially through the website.

