Acadian Ambulance EMT reminds community to celebrate New Year’s safely

Many have big plans to bring in the New Year. But don't forget to keep safety a priority.
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Acadian Ambulance is encouraging the community to celebrate the new year safely and responsibly. This doesn’t just include drinking and driving but firework safety as well.

“... Make sure that you’re not drinking and handling fireworks at the same time. And make sure that you’re using proper precautions, whether it be not around trees or away from the house, away from small children,” said Acadian Ambulance EMT Joshua Mims.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2022 there were 11 reported fireworks-related deaths and more than 10,000 people were injured by fireworks.

“And just make sure that you’re lighting it in an open area. That way nothing catches on fire and don’t hurt yourself, and make sure you don’t shoot fireworks at each other,” said Mims.

If you are planning to drink on New Year’s Eve, Mims also recommends utilizing services such as Uber or Lyft and being sure to eat and drink plenty of water before consuming alcoholic beverages.

For more information about Acadian Ambulance, visit their website.

