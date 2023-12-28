Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Woman known for her sweet tooth celebrates her 109th birthday

A South Carolina woman is celebrating her 109th birthday. (WACH)
By WACH via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLANDS, S.C. (WACH) - A South Carolina woman is celebrating life this holiday season, and a whole lot of it.

Doreatha Bishops just turned 109 surrounded by loved ones and friends.

Birthday wishes and love filled Barnwell State Park as everyone celebrated Bishops.

“It means everything to, it’s just a blessing I was able to witness this great milestone for someone who has lived 109 years old,” her daughter Mary Frank said.

Although Bishop is 109, Frank said she’s still doing chores around the house.

“The days she feels like washing the dishes I let her do it, I let her do what she wants to do,” Frank said.

Frank said Bishop is also known for her cooking and to have a sweet tooth.

“She loves sweets, she eats her sweets before she eats her meal,” Frank said.

Family and friends have a lot of positives to say about Bishop and her life.

Frank thanks her mother for being an inspiration.

“She always says that it is better to give than to receive, she always said that,” Frank said.

And that fits right in with the spirit of this season of giving.

Copyright 2023 WACH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Police Department responds to a shooting on Dec. 27. According to officers, there...
Monroe PD respond to shooting, one victim involved
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Montrell T. Jackson
Welfare check leads to arrest of Monroe man
Jawon Hines is accused of a non-fatal shooting in Monroe on Dec. 27.
Monroe police arrest suspect in Barrington Dr. shooting
According to the SFM’s office, an elderly husband and wife were inside the home during the...
Elderly West Monroe man dies in house fire day after Christmas; State Fire Marshal still investigating

Latest News

An endangered alert was issued Thursday for 4-year-old Zuryah and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker...
Endangered missing alert issued for 4-year-old and infant in Colorado
Police said officers responded to the call just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. When officers...
Officers responding to car crash on Christmas find man dressed as the Grinch behind the wheel
Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. / Source: KNOE
State health officials continue to monitor Glenwood
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Joshua Maloy was killed in a crash on Christmas...
Deputy reporting for duty killed in Christmas Eve crash, sheriff’s office says
A portion of Highway 486 in Neshoba County will be temporarily closed Aug. 28.
Upcoming Monroe road closure expected to last three weeks