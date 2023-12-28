Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Woman facing animal abuse charges after bringing dyed pink kitten to animal hospital

A Portland woman has been arrested after bringing a dyed pink kitten to an animal hospital.
A Portland woman has been arrested after bringing a dyed pink kitten to an animal hospital.(Oregon Humane Society)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Oregon authorities say a Portland woman has been arrested and charged with animal abuse after she brought her kitten to an area animal hospital barely responsive and dyed pink.

According to authorities, Elizabeth Zurcher-Wood brought the kitten into the Dove Lewis Animal Hospital on Dec. 12. The animal was suffering from hypothermia and in shock.

Zurcher-Wood reportedly told a veterinarian at the animal hospital that her cat was sick. So, she cleaned her with Windex glass cleaner, Spic and Span household cleaner and rubbing alcohol.

The veterinarian said the woman seemed to not understand that the chemicals she used were toxic to the cat.

Zurcher-Wood was taken into custody the following week and charged with two counts of animal abuse.

This is not the first time Zurcher-Wood has run into legal troubles.

Police said was previously arrested after trying to kidnap a child while wielding a machete.

According to the Oregon Humane Society, the kitten is now healthy and is currently with a foster family.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Police Department responds to a shooting on Dec. 27. According to officers, there...
Monroe PD respond to shooting, one victim involved
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Montrell T. Jackson
Welfare check leads to arrest of Monroe man
Jawon Hines is accused of a non-fatal shooting in Monroe on Dec. 27.
Monroe police arrest suspect in Barrington Dr. shooting
According to the SFM’s office, an elderly husband and wife were inside the home during the...
Elderly West Monroe man dies in house fire day after Christmas; State Fire Marshal still investigating

Latest News

This Sept. 26, 2005 photo shows a view of downtown Savannah, Ga., from Drayton Tower's...
World population up 75 million this year, standing at 8 billion on Jan. 1
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on...
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
AAA says 115 million people will hit the road this holiday season.
More drivers on the roads for holiday travel
35-year-old Kimberlee Singler is being saught by police after the death of two of her children...
2 children killed, 1 injured inside Colorado apartment complex; police seeking mother as suspect
A terminally ill fan hoped to meet Dolly Parton and she surprised him with a call.
Dolly Parton surprises terminally ill fan with personal phone call and message