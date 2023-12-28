Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Wendy’s is selling 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers into the new year: See how you can get one

FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.
FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is celebrating National Bacon Day this week by discounting one of its menu favorites.

To help celebrate National Bacon Day on Dec. 30, the fast-food restaurant is offering a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny.

According to the burger chain, the offer is available until Jan. 2.

Wendy’s says its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger comes with a beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Customers can take advantage of the special by ordering online or in the Wendy’s app.

The 1-cent deal does require an additional purchase of a menu item and is available at participating locations.

Wendy’s fans can find the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger offer under their offers in their rewards account.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the SFM’s office, an elderly husband and wife were inside the home during the...
Elderly West Monroe man dies in house fire day after Christmas; State Fire Marshal still investigating
McCartery was arrested on Christmas Day after being accused of threatening victims with a...
Christmas Day argument leads to arrest of Monroe man
A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire
Former Oak Grove High football player Ramarion Quan Ruffin
Former Oak Grove High football player responds to first-degree rape accusations
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard set to be released from prison

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Trump ballot ban appealed to US Supreme Court by Colorado Republican Party
Montrell T. Jackson
Welfare check leads to arrest of Monroe man
WARHAWKS GET READY FOR APP STATE
ULM men's basketball gets ready to start conference play
Town of Richwood Multipurpose Center
Town of Richwood on the brink of not having access to state funds