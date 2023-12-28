Welfare check leads to arrest of Monroe man

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Montrell Jackson, 48, after responding to a welfare check that resulted in the battery of two officers earlier today (Dec. 27).

When authorities arrived on the scene the victim reported being hit by Jackson early in the morning. The victim told officers that Jackson took their phone and attempted to strangle them - however, the victim was able to break free.

According to the affidavit, the victim said Jackson continued to hit them in the face and the back of the head before reaching under the mattress for a gun. Jackson allegedly told the victim he was going to kill them and make the children who were present at the home watch. He left the home shortly after that.

When deputies found Jackson, a brief struggle occurred. OPSO said Jackson hit two different deputies before being taken into custody.

Jackson was charged with the following:

Five counts of battery of a police officer

Four counts of battery of a police officer

Three counts of interfering with emergency communications

Two counts of domestic abuse; aggravated assault

One count of domestic abuse battery; child endangerment

