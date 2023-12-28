Advertise
Welfare check leads to arrest of Monroe man

Montrell T. Jackson
Montrell T. Jackson(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Montrell Jackson, 48, after responding to a welfare check that resulted in the battery of two officers earlier today (Dec. 27).

When authorities arrived on the scene the victim reported being hit by Jackson early in the morning. The victim told officers that Jackson took their phone and attempted to strangle them - however, the victim was able to break free.

According to the affidavit, the victim said Jackson continued to hit them in the face and the back of the head before reaching under the mattress for a gun. Jackson allegedly told the victim he was going to kill them and make the children who were present at the home watch. He left the home shortly after that.

When deputies found Jackson, a brief struggle occurred. OPSO said Jackson hit two different deputies before being taken into custody.

Jackson was charged with the following:

  • Five counts of battery of a police officer
  • Four counts of battery of a police officer
  • Three counts of interfering with emergency communications
  • Two counts of domestic abuse; aggravated assault
  • One count of domestic abuse battery; child endangerment

