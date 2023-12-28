Warhawks ready for conference play

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM men’s basketball finished up their four away game stand on Saturday as they tip off conference play against Appalachian State. The Warhawks dropped it’s last three games to finish up non-conference play. Currently the Warhawks are 4-6 and ranked 9th in the Sun Belt standings but have the chance to quickly move up with conference play starting.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.