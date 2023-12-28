Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Warhawks ready for conference play

ULM takes on App state on Saturday at 12:00 p.m
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM men’s basketball finished up their four away game stand on Saturday as they tip off conference play against Appalachian State. The Warhawks dropped it’s last three games to finish up non-conference play. Currently the Warhawks are 4-6 and ranked 9th in the Sun Belt standings but have the chance to quickly move up with conference play starting.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the SFM’s office, an elderly husband and wife were inside the home during the...
Elderly West Monroe man dies in house fire day after Christmas; State Fire Marshal still investigating
McCartery was arrested on Christmas Day after being accused of threatening victims with a...
Christmas Day argument leads to arrest of Monroe man
A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire
Former Oak Grove High football player Ramarion Quan Ruffin
Former Oak Grove High football player responds to first-degree rape accusations
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard set to be released from prison

Latest News

ULM scores big on Early Signing Day.
Bryant Vincent hits the ground running, snags 34 future Warhawks
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) moves up court against Loyola New Orleans in the first half an...
Angel Reese named Sporting News Athlete of the Year
Joseph becomes 15th head coach in program history.
Grambling introduces new football coach Mickey Joseph
Warhawks beat Lady Techsters, 60-52.
ULM continues winning ways with rivalry victory against Louisiana Tech