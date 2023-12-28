Upcoming Monroe road closure expected to last three weeks

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe announced an upcoming road closure on their Facebook page today (Dec. 28).

Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, Thomas Avenue between Alabama Street and Wilson Street will be closed to allow GCU to work on a sewer line.

The closure is expected to last for three weeks.

Drivers should travel with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

