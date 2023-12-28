TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp Rd. to close to all traffic for firework show
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - According to a Facebook post back by UPSO, the Union Parish Chamber of Commerce is having a fireworks display at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30, and Ramp Rd will be closed to all traffic beginning at 5 p.m. for show preparation.
The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says all vehicles need to me moved from Ramp Rd. on Hwy. 33 no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.
