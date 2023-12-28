Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Sundance the dolphin dies at Miami Seaquarium

The Miami Seaquarium in Florida on Wednesday announced the death of one of its dolphins,...
The Miami Seaquarium in Florida on Wednesday announced the death of one of its dolphins, Sundance.(Miami Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) – The Miami Seaquarium in Florida is mourning the loss of one of its dolphins.

According to a social media post, the dolphin named Sundance died Wednesday following “precursors of illness” the previous day.

Sundance had been at the aquarium for more than 30 years.

The dolphin was involved in an incident last year when he attacked a trainer during a show.

The Seaquarium said the trainer had accidentally scratched Sundance, which caused him to break away from the routine.

No details about Sundance’s death have been released.

This is not the first loss that the Seaquarium has had to endure in recent months.

The famed orca whale Lolita died there in August after living in captivity since 1970.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Police Department responds to a shooting on Dec. 27. According to officers, there...
Monroe PD respond to shooting, one victim involved
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Montrell T. Jackson
Welfare check leads to arrest of Monroe man
According to the SFM’s office, an elderly husband and wife were inside the home during the...
Elderly West Monroe man dies in house fire day after Christmas; State Fire Marshal still investigating
Ruston police search for suspect after church burglary

Latest News

Mary Peterson, 96, has sent thousands of Christmas cards to members of the military who cannot...
96-year-old handwrites 8,000 Christmas cards to military members
Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances
OPSO arrest two suspects following recent car burglaries
Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house where four University of Idaho students were...
House where 4 University of Idaho students were killed is demolished
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp Rd. to close to all traffic for firework show