State health officials continue to monitor Glenwood

By Kristin Hodges
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to a spokesperson, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is continuing to monitor Glenwood after a complaint about shortages.

In a statement released to KNOE on Thursday, Dec. 28, LDH spokesperson Kevin Litten confirmed the Louisiana Department of Health’s Health Standards Section began working with Glenwood Regional Medical Center on Dec. 7 in response to a complaint about shortages. Those shortages included hospital staff, medical supplies and services, laboratory supplies, testing supplies and blood products.

Litten says LDH Health Standards officials “made a determination that the hospital needed to make immediate corrective action to protect the health, safety and welfare of Glenwood patients.”

KNOE reached out to Glenwood’s parent company Steward Health for comment, and have not received a response.

According to health officials, the determination was made on Dec. 14 that Glenwood had taken adequate steps to protect patients and improve care. Legislators were briefed on the situation on Dec. 15. State Representative Michael Echols says he wants to make sure that Steward Health executives are held accountable for mismanagement of Glenwood’s finances.

As of Dec. 28, LDH is continuing to monitor progress at Glenwood. Echols says LDH is expected to have team members on site at Glenwood until early-to-mid January.

