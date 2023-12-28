State Fire Marshal investigating cause of deadly Jonesboro fire

JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fire that happened in the 200 block of Oaklawn Dr. in Jonesboro on Wednesday, Dec. 27 just after 6 p.m. that left one dead.

A release from the SFM says firefighters arrived at the fire and found three of the four residents outside. They told firefighters a teenager was still inside. Firefighters say they were unable to save the teenager. The grandmother and a four-year-old were taken to the hospital for their injuries as a result of the fire.

Deputies say all units of the 4-plex building were affected by the fire. All other residents were able to escape but are now without a home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“This has been a record-low year for fatal home fires in Louisiana. While it is unacceptable and tragic to lose even one life in a preventable home fire, the people of Louisiana should be proud of how fire-safe they have been this year. However, the month of December is on the cusp of becoming our most deadly in 2023. We HAVE to do better heading into the new year and beyond,” State Fire Marshal Wallis said.

The SFM urges everyone to “be fire smart to stay fire safe.” If you need help installing a smoke alarm in your home, visit their website.

