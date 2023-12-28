OPSO arrest two suspects following recent car burglaries

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested two people believed to be involved in a string of car burglaries that recently took place in the Monroe and West Monroe area.

21-year-old Trevor Stewart of Monroe was charged with 11 counts of simple burglary. The second suspect OPSO arrested was a minor - they were charged with illegal carrying of a weapon and 11 counts of simple burglary.

According to OPSO, the vehicles that were burglarized were located in the following areas: the Eastwood Estates area of Swartz, the Huenefeld Road area in Monroe, and a mobile home park on New Natchitoches Road in West Monroe.

Officers recovered various stolen items.

This is an ongoing investigation.

