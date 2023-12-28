Nutritional New Year’s resolutions with nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The new year brings New Year’s resolutions, and today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss nutritional resolutions.

Avis says New Year’s resolutions signify a fresh start so it’s important to make resolutions that can be kept without making you feel like you failed if you do not keep them.

Some nutritional resolutions Avis mentions are:

Eat more whole foods Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

Cut out sugary beverages Drink more water

Cook more meals at home Find quick, easy meals to prepare

Rethink dieting If you can’t make these changes permanent, it’s a waste of time. Log what you are doing daily.



