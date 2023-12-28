Advertise
Nutritional New Year’s resolutions with nutritionist Jen Avis

The new year brings New Year's resolutions, and today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss nutritional resolutions.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The new year brings New Year’s resolutions, and today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss nutritional resolutions.

Avis says New Year’s resolutions signify a fresh start so it’s important to make resolutions that can be kept without making you feel like you failed if you do not keep them.

Some nutritional resolutions Avis mentions are:

  • Eat more whole foods
    • Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains
  • Cut out sugary beverages
    • Drink more water
  • Cook more meals at home
    • Find quick, easy meals to prepare
  • Rethink dieting
    • If you can’t make these changes permanent, it’s a waste of time. Log what you are doing daily.

