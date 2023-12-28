Advertise
Monroe police arrest suspect in Barrington Dr. shooting

On Dec. 27, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Barrington Dr. in Monroe.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department arrested a suspect in the non-fatal shooting on Barrington Dr. on Dec. 27.

Jawon Hines, 18, was arrested shortly after the shooting and transported to MPD.

According to arrest records, Hines told officers that he and two other people walked to the area where the shooting happened. Hines allegedly told officers he saw people who had shot at him before, heard gunshots, and then started shooting.

There was one female victim who suffered from non-fatal wounds. Hines was arrested on one count of aggravated second-degree battery.

