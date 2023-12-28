Monroe police arrest suspect in Barrington Dr. shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department arrested a suspect in the non-fatal shooting on Barrington Dr. on Dec. 27.

Jawon Hines, 18, was arrested shortly after the shooting and transported to MPD.

According to arrest records, Hines told officers that he and two other people walked to the area where the shooting happened. Hines allegedly told officers he saw people who had shot at him before, heard gunshots, and then started shooting.

There was one female victim who suffered from non-fatal wounds. Hines was arrested on one count of aggravated second-degree battery.

