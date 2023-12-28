Monroe PD respond to shooting, one victim involved

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today (Dec. 27) the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of St. Barrington Dr. in Monroe.

According to MPD Public Information Officer Matt Schmitz, the incident happened around 5 p.m. One female victim was transported to a hospital.

This is all of the information available. Check back for updates as the story develops.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.