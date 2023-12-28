Advertise
Lt. Gov. Nungesser encourages citizens to adopt New Year’s resolutions to Keep Louisiana Beautiful

KLB is a non-profit supported by Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and is...

By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) are encouraging all citizens of Louisiana to adopt a New Year’s Resolution to help cut back on litter in the state.

KLB is a non-profit supported by Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and is focused on many things to keep the state beautiful and clean.

Lt. Gov. Nungesser says litter hurts all aspects of Louisiana, not just the appearance of it. A 2023 study by KLB found Louisiana spends around $91.4 million each year on litter abatement and that 92% of the state’s citizens believe litter to be a problem.

Litter includes many things such as paper, fast food wrappers, beverage cans, styrofoam, cardboard, plastic bottles, cigarette butts, tire parts, plastic bags, clothing, and even biodegradable items. Not disposing of such litter properly adds to Louisiana’s litter problem, which is why Nungesser and KLB are encouraging the entire community to adopt one of their New Year’s resolutions.

