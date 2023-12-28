KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Chilly Nights and Mornings on the Way

It was a chilly and breezy winter day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures only reached the upper 40s and after starting the day with sunshine, clouds quickly moved in, making for dreary conditions. The chilly weather sticks around for tonight, as temperatures will lower to 32 degrees, below normal for this time of year. Friday will bring more clouds to the region with chilly and breezy conditions. Temperatures will reach the low 50s and wind up to 20 miles per hour. Saturday will bring sunshine and warmer weather. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s. Sunday, New Year’s Eve, will bring temperatures in the mid 60s, above normal for this time of year, with a few passing clouds. Monday, New Year’s Day, will bring isolated showers and temperatures in the low 50s. The weather dries out for Tuesday, with temperatures in the low 50s, before more rain showers arrive for Wednesday. Temperatures then will be in the low 50s. Thursday will be a drier day, with more sunshine and temperatures in the mid 50s.

