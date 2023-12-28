Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Chilly Nights and Mornings on the Way

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was a chilly and breezy winter day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures only reached the upper 40s and after starting the day with sunshine, clouds quickly moved in, making for dreary conditions. The chilly weather sticks around for tonight, as temperatures will lower to 32 degrees, below normal for this time of year. Friday will bring more clouds to the region with chilly and breezy conditions. Temperatures will reach the low 50s and wind up to 20 miles per hour. Saturday will bring sunshine and warmer weather. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s. Sunday, New Year’s Eve, will bring temperatures in the mid 60s, above normal for this time of year, with a few passing clouds. Monday, New Year’s Day, will bring isolated showers and temperatures in the low 50s. The weather dries out for Tuesday, with temperatures in the low 50s, before more rain showers arrive for Wednesday. Temperatures then will be in the low 50s. Thursday will be a drier day, with more sunshine and temperatures in the mid 50s.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with temperatures down to the low 30s.

Friday will bring mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. Wind will reach up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will reach the low 50s.

Saturday will be a sunny day with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Sunday, New Year’s Eve, will be a warm day with a few clouds. Temperatures will reach into the mid 60s.

Monday, New Year’s Day, will bring a few isolated showers and temperatures only in the low 50s.

Tuesday will bring temperatures in the low 50s and partly cloudy conditions.

Wednesday will bring a few more rain showers and temperatures in the low 50s.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Police Department responds to a shooting on Dec. 27. According to officers, there...
Monroe PD respond to shooting, one victim involved
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Montrell T. Jackson
Welfare check leads to arrest of Monroe man
Jawon Hines is accused of a non-fatal shooting in Monroe on Dec. 27.
Monroe police arrest suspect in Barrington Dr. shooting
According to the SFM’s office, an elderly husband and wife were inside the home during the...
Elderly West Monroe man dies in house fire day after Christmas; State Fire Marshal still investigating

Latest News

KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Late Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter