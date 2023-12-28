Advertise
KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: More Cold and Frosty Mornings Ahead

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds continue to build this afternoon, with highs topping out near 50 degrees. It’s a touch breezy as well. With that said, you may want to keep the jacket around. Plan for another cold night with lows near 30 degrees. Don’t forget to protect the 4 P’s: People, Plants, Pets, and Pipes. We have more chilly nights on the way. Sunday is our warmest day of the week, with highs well into the 60s. There’s a chance of showers Sunday night, New Year’s Eve. Stay with us for updates on the forecast. Monday, New Year’s Day, looks mainly dry and cool. However, we cannot rule out maybe a few lingering showers in the morning. Rain showers are back in the picture Wednesday.

Today: Frosty morning. Otherwise, it’s a mostly sunny to mostly cloudy day. Temperatures top out near 50 degrees.

Tonight: Icy cold with frost likely. Lows fall to near 30 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. After a frosty start to the day, temperatures warm into the low to mid 50s. It will be breezy as well.

Saturday: Early morning frost, then sunny. Highs will reach the upper 50s. That is seasonable for this time of year.

Sunday (New Year’s Eve): Partly sunny and much warmer. Afternoon temperatures soar into the mid to upper 60s.

Monday (New Year’s Day): There’s a slight chance of a lingering shower in the morning. Otherwise, it’s a partly sunny and cooler day. Highs will reach the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Temperatures top out in the lower 50s.

