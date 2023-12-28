Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

4-year-old and infant in Colorado found safe after endangered missing alert

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert issued for a 4-year-old child and a...
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert issued for a 4-year-old child and a 23-month-old infant.(NCMEC)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A statewide alert issued in Colorado on Thursday for two young children has been canceled, KKTV reports.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for 4-year-old Zuryah Thalacker and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker.

Officials say the two children were located and were safe as of 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the children have been missing since Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. when they were last seen in the Sterling area.

The alert stated that the children may have been with 28-year-old Justina Lambert.

The CBI did not disclose the relationship between the three in the alert.

The alert said the children were believed to be traveling in a 2007 White Nissan Murano with CA license plate 9ERA912, with the rear bumper missing.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Police Department responds to a shooting on Dec. 27. According to officers, there...
Monroe PD respond to shooting, one victim involved
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Montrell T. Jackson
Welfare check leads to arrest of Monroe man
Jawon Hines is accused of a non-fatal shooting in Monroe on Dec. 27.
Monroe police arrest suspect in Barrington Dr. shooting
According to the SFM’s office, an elderly husband and wife were inside the home during the...
Elderly West Monroe man dies in house fire day after Christmas; State Fire Marshal still investigating

Latest News

A Portland woman has been arrested after bringing a dyed pink kitten to an animal hospital.
Woman facing animal abuse charges after bringing dyed pink kitten to animal hospital
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
American-Canadian-Israeli woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza pronounced dead
Pizza Hut is set to lay off more than 1,200 delivery drivers in Southern California.
Pizza Hut to lay off more than 1,000 delivery drivers in California ahead of wage hike
Police said officers responded to the call just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. When officers...
Officers responding to car crash on Christmas find man dressed as the Grinch behind the wheel